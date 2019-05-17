Tories criticised for Brexit leadership battle
Tories take Brexit criticism on Question Time

The Conservatives have been accused of putting party over country as they look for a new leader with the Brexit deadline looming.

BBC Question Time panellists from Elgin, Scotland, included Bim Afolami MP, Richard Leonard MSP, John Swinney MSP, Christine Jardine MP, and Eilidh Douglas.

  • 17 May 2019
