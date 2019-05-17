Tories criticised for Brexit leadership battle

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tories take Brexit criticism on Question Time
The Conservatives have been accused of putting party over country as they look for a new leader with the Brexit deadline looming.
BBC Question Time panellists from Elgin, Scotland, included Bim Afolami MP, Richard Leonard MSP, John Swinney MSP, Christine Jardine MP, and Eilidh Douglas.
Viewers in the UK can watch the full programme on BBC iPlayer.
-
17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window