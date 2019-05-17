Media player
Brexitcast reacts to Danish politician advertising on PornHub
Brexitcast hosts Laura Kuenssberg and Katya Adler can't stop laughing when they discuss where a Danish politician is advertising his election campaign online.
Joachim B Olsen advertised on the PornHub site, urging people to vote for him when they were finished using the website.
Denmark's election is on 5 June.
The former athlete had hundreds of comments on his Facebook page after his advertisement was spotted online.
He was forced to confirm that it was real, writing on social media that he hoped it gave people a "good laugh."
17 May 2019
