Magid: Greens 'only solid remain party that is anti-austerity'

The Green lead MEP candidate for the Yorkshire and Humber region, Magid Magid, has told the BBC that the Greens are the "only solid remain party that is anti-austerity" in the elections.

He dismissed Change UK as a "bit of a vanity project". He said elected Greens would work on other issues such as climate change during their upcoming term in the European Parliament.

