'We want to keep Scotland in the EU'
Nicola Sturgeon has told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme that the SNP's position to keep Scotland in the EU is inline with how Scotland voted in the EU referendum.

Voters across the EU go to the polls on 23-26 May to elect more than 700 MEPs - members of the European Parliament.

  • 19 May 2019
