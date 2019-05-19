'We're not defining voters on 2016' - Corbyn

Media player
European elections 2019: Corbyn sets out Labour's Brexit position
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says Labour is not defining voters on how they voted in the 2016 EU referendum.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he rejected claims that his party does not have a clear position on Brexit.
19 May 2019
