European Elections 2019: Lib Dems are the stop Brexit party - Cable
Sir Vince Cable says that his party believes in stopping Brexit in a "proper and democratic way".
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the Liberal Democrats leader said that it would be "unsatisfactory" for parliament to simply revoke Article 50.
19 May 2019
