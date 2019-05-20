BBCAskThis: Ashley Fox

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
#BBCAskThis: Joanna Gosling speaks to Ashley Fox
During the European Parliamentary elections campaign the main UK parties will be interviewed on the BBC News Channel.
The Conservative MEP for the South-West and Gibraltar answered questions sent in by BBC viewers.
#BBCAskThis: Sian Berry - BBC News
#BBCAskThis: Ian Blackford - BBC News
-
20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window