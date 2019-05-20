Voters divided and uncertain over EU elections

Video

Leeds had one of the closest results in the 2016 referendum with 49.7% backing the national result to leave the EU.

For Politics Live, John Owen spoke to voters in the city ahead of Thursday's EU elections and found some people unsure about which party to support.

There will be six MEPs elected for the Yorkshire and Humber region, with the count starting on Sunday evening.

A list of candidates standing in the European elections is available here.