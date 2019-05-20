Farage dismisses 'disgusting smear'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Farage dismisses 'disgusting smear' over party funding

The leader of the Brexit Party has described Gordon Brown's comments on party funding as an "absolutely disgusting smear".

"Frankly, this smacks of jealousy because the other parties simply can't do this," Nigel Farage said.

  • 20 May 2019