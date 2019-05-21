May's '10-point offer' to deliver Brexit

Media player
Theresa May sets out '10-point offer' to deliver Brexit
Theresa May says has set out a "10-point offer" to MPs in an attempt to win support for her "new Brexit deal".
It includes a "customs compromise" until the next general election, and the possibility of another referendum.
The prime minister also warned of a general election which could lead to "no Brexit at all".
Her EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill is due for a Commons vote in the first week of June.
21 May 2019
