May's '10-point offer' to deliver Brexit
Theresa May says has set out a "10-point offer" to MPs in an attempt to win support for her "new Brexit deal".

It includes a "customs compromise" until the next general election, and the possibility of another referendum.

The prime minister also warned of a general election which could lead to "no Brexit at all".

Her EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill is due for a Commons vote in the first week of June.

  • 21 May 2019
