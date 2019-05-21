Farage accuses watchdog of 'bad faith'
The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage accused the Electoral Commission of "interfering in the electoral process" after the watchdog visited his party's headquarters.

Mr Farage said the the body was made up of "Remainers" who were "all part of the establishment".

In response, the Electoral Commission said it was "independent and impartial", and regulated "proportionate to the issue, regardless of a party's politics".

