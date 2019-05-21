Corbyn: Labour will vote against Brexit bill
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would be voting against the prime minister's Withdrawal Agreement Bill - despite her attempts at compromise.

"It's basically a rehash of what was discussed before," he said, adding that the bill didn't make any "fundamental moves" on the customs union or consumer rights.

