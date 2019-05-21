Media player
Adult social care: Who will pay when we get old?
Rising demand for services and increased costs could mean councils in England will face a "black hole" in their budgets of more than £50bn over the next six years, according to a new report.
Research for the County Councils Network - which represents England’s county-level local authorities - found many of its members may only be able to provide “bare minimum” services, if no extra funding is made available by 2025.
We went to Staffordshire to see how the county council there is dealing with the rising cost of adult social care.
21 May 2019
