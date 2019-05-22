Anger at May's new plan 'could boost quit calls'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Anger at May's new Brexit plan 'could boost quit calls'

The angry reaction to Theresa May's latest Brexit plan could "accelerate" calls for her to go sooner than planned, a leading Tory Brexiteer has predicted.

Mrs May has promised to set a timetable for the election of her successor after the next Brexit vote - and on Tuesday urged MPs to back what she called a "new deal".

But Brexit-supporting Tory MPs criticised the proposals and Sir Bernard Jenkin told BBC Newsnight that there was "a lot of affection and respect for Mrs May in the party - but a lot of anger at the mistakes that she has made".

He said: "Today seems to have compounded the situation for her... and that may raise the temperature and pressure for an early leadership election."

  • 22 May 2019