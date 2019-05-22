Video

The angry reaction to Theresa May's latest Brexit plan could "accelerate" calls for her to go sooner than planned, a leading Tory Brexiteer has predicted.

Mrs May has promised to set a timetable for the election of her successor after the next Brexit vote - and on Tuesday urged MPs to back what she called a "new deal".

But Brexit-supporting Tory MPs criticised the proposals and Sir Bernard Jenkin told BBC Newsnight that there was "a lot of affection and respect for Mrs May in the party - but a lot of anger at the mistakes that she has made".

He said: "Today seems to have compounded the situation for her... and that may raise the temperature and pressure for an early leadership election."