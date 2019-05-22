'I'm not a snowflake'

Video

Pro-Brexit MP David Davies is called a liar and a traitor by a Leave voter while giving an interview.

The MP For Monmouth says he uses a body camera because of the abuse he gets.

During an interview on the subject, a member of the public called him a liar and a traitor.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.