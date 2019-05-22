Blackford tells May 'her time is up'

Media player
PMQs: Blackford and May on changes to PM's Brexit deal
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the prime minister was “ignoring reality" over her Brexit deal and that "her time was up".
After they both spoke about Thursday's European elections, Theresa May said only her party was "guaranteeing no more referendums”.
22 May 2019
