May: Leaving with deal 'only way forward'

Theresa May: 'The only way forward is leaving with a deal'
Prime Minister Theresa May has urged MPs to back her Withdrawal Agreement Bill in a statement in the House of Commons.
After outlining her 10-point offer, she said that in order to pass a deal MPs must vote on the issues that have divided them the most - including customs arrangements and a second referendum.
"In the end, our job is to take decisions, not to duck them," she said.
22 May 2019
