May: Leaving with deal 'only way forward'
Prime Minister Theresa May has urged MPs to back her Withdrawal Agreement Bill in a statement in the House of Commons.

After outlining her 10-point offer, she said that in order to pass a deal MPs must vote on the issues that have divided them the most - including customs arrangements and a second referendum.

"In the end, our job is to take decisions, not to duck them," she said.

  • 22 May 2019
