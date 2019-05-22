Leadsom: 'I couldn't support the Brexit bill'
Andrea Leadsom says she resigned as Leader of the House because the bill implementing the prime minister's Brexit deal contained parts she couldn't support.

"I have been determined to deliver Brexit," she said.

"[But] I am worried this bill with new elements in it would not do that."

