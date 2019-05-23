Media player
Government delays Brexit bill publication
Government whip Mark Spencer, who was acting as the Leader of House, said the government plans to publish Withdrawal Agreement Bill on the week starting 3 June, but has not secured agreement for a second reading on 7 June.
23 May 2019
