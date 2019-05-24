Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May's 'deep regret' over Brexit
The prime minister has announced that she will stand down on 7 June.
Speaking outside Downing Street, Theresa May said that it was "matter of deep regret" that she had failed to deliver Brexit.
She said she left office with "no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have served the country that I love".
-
24 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window