Emotional May announces resignation
The prime minister has announced she will stand down on 7 June.

Being prime minister had been the "honour of my life", she said as she became visibly emotional outside Downing Street.

Mrs May will continue to serve as prime minister while a Conservative leadership contest takes place.

  • 24 May 2019
