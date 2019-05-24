Cameron 'feels desperately sorry' for May
David Cameron has told reporters that Theresa May is "a dedicated public servant" after she announced that she would leave office on 7 June.

"I feel desperately sorry for Theresa" the former prime minister said, after his successor's emotional statement in Downing Street.

