Corbyn: May lost confidence of her own MPs
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that it was right for Theresa May to stand down as she "cannot command a majority in Parliament".

"She clearly has lost the confidence of her own MPs," said Mr Corbyn.

  • 24 May 2019