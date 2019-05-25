The mayor who wears a hijab
This is Cllr Rakhia Ismail. She's the UK's first Somali-born female mayor and is thought to be the first mayor to wear a hijab.

Cllr Ismail was chosen as the new mayor for Islington, north London - a mostly ceremonial role - on 16 May.

Produced and filmed by Fahima Abdulrahman

  • 25 May 2019
