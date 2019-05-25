Rory Stewart: I can't serve under Boris Johnson
Rory Stewart says he would not able to serve under Boris Johnson if his rival for the Conservative leadership becomes prime minister.

Mr Stewart told the BBC that politicians must tell the truth about where they stand on Brexit and he believes Mr Johnson's backing for a no-deal exit is "undeliverable".

  • 25 May 2019
