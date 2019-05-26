Media player
Philip Hammond: PM cannot ignore Parliament on no-deal Brexit
Chancellor Philip Hammond has warned that it would be very difficult for any prime minister who backs a policy of leaving the EU with no deal, to retain the confidence of the House of Commons.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, he said: "This is a parliamentary democracy. A prime minister who ignores Parliament cannot expect to survive very long."
26 May 2019
