Emily Thornberry: 'Labour should campaign to remain in EU'
Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry has said the initial results of the EU Parliament elections show the Labour Party should call for a second EU referendum and campaign for the UK to remain a member of the European Union.
26 May 2019
