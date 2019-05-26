Emily Thornberry: Labour should campaign to remain in EU
Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry has said the initial results of the EU Parliament elections show the Labour Party should call for a second EU referendum and campaign for the UK to remain a member of the European Union.

