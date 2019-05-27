Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ian Blackford: 'SNP wanted to send a message to Westminster'
The SNP's leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, said it was a stunning result for his party and that "Labour and the Conservatives have got what they deserved".
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48417887/ian-blackford-snp-wanted-to-send-a-message-to-westminsterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window