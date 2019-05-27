'SNP wanted to send a message to Westminster'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ian Blackford: 'SNP wanted to send a message to Westminster'

The SNP's leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, said it was a stunning result for his party and that "Labour and the Conservatives have got what they deserved".

Live coverage of the results

  • 27 May 2019
Go to next video: 'Labour should campaign to remain in EU'