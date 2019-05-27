Nigel Farage: 'There's a massive message'

Media player
European Elections 2019: Nigel Farage 'There's massive message here'
The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage took to the stage after being elected an MEP in South East England.
27 May 2019
