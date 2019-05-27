Sian Berry: 'This is not a victory for Nigel Farage'
Green Party co-leader Sian Berry said the Green party's success in the European elections came because her party was not just standing on a single issue. The party increased its number of MEPs to 7, leaving the Conservative Party in fifth place nationwide.

  • 27 May 2019
