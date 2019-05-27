Brexit Party: General Election plans
Farage: Brexit party may stand at General Election

The Brexit Party leader says it is preparing to stand at the next General Election if the UK hasn't left the EU by October 31st 2019.

Just six weeks after it was launched by Nigel Farage, the Brexit party has trounced its more established rivals in the European parliament elections in the UK.

