EU elections 2019: What went down?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

European elections: anti-EU forces and Green wave

The EU elections have drawn to a close and 28 nations have had their say.

An increase in support for liberals, greens and nationalists saw the centre-right and centre-left blocs in the European Parliament lose their combined majority.

BBC Brussels reporter Adam Fleming takes a look at what went down as the votes rolled in.

  • 27 May 2019
Go to next video: The winners and losers of European Election night