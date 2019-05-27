Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn defends Labour's position on Brexit
The leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn has said: "There has to be an agreement with the European Union and there then has to be a public vote."
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window