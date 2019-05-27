Media player
Cable: 'We're clearly now a major national force again'
Sir Vince Cable says "we now have a clear majority in the country who want to stop Brexit" and declared his party, the Liberal Democrats, are "clearly now a major national force again", following the results in the European Parliament election.
The Liberal Democrats secured second place in the election, winning 16 MEP seats.
27 May 2019
