Brexit: Labour would 'support a People's Vote'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Abbott: Labour would 'support a People's Vote on Brexit'

Diane Abbott has said Labour wants a general election, but if that doesn't happen it would "support a People's Vote".

The shadow home secretary also told Today that a second EU vote should include an option for Remain.

She discussed Labour's position on Brexit as the party faces criticism for failing to appeal to either Leave or Remain voters in the EU elections.

  • 28 May 2019
Go to next video: Hunt proposes new Brexit team