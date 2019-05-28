Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Hunt proposes new Brexit renegotiating team
Jeremy Hunt has outlined his plan for negotiating a Brexit deal with the EU if he becomes prime minister.
The Tory leadership candidate said he would include the Democratic Unionist Party, the ERG group of Tory Brexiteers, and Welsh and Scottish representatives.
He told Today: "It would include people who say if we can't get the right deal we should leave with no deal."
-
28 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window