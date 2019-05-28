May: 'Best option' is to leave with a deal
Video

Brexit: 'Best option' is to leave with a deal, says May

Theresa May has said she will not comment on the views of those trying to succeed her as prime minister, but "the best option for the UK is to leave the European Union with a deal."

Asked about the Conservatives' dismal European election performance, Mrs May said "the Labour Party also saw significant losses", which underlined the importance of "delivering Brexit".

