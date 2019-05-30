Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ed Davey: Lib Dems wants to stop Brexit 'democratically'
Sir Ed Davey has said that he wants to stop Brexit in a "democratic" way.
The Liberal Democrats leadership candidate told Today that the public did not know what Brexit meant.
-
30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48457910/ed-davey-lib-dems-wants-to-stop-brexit-democraticallyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window