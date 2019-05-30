Davey: Lib Dems want to stop Brexit 'democratically'
Sir Ed Davey has said that he wants to stop Brexit in a "democratic" way.

The Liberal Democrats leadership candidate told Today that the public did not know what Brexit meant.

  • 30 May 2019