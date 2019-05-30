Media player
Iain Duncan Smith: Tories 'looking like chaos' during leadership elections
Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has told the BBC that the party is "looking like chaos" due to the amount of candidates running in the current leadership election.
He's keen for the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers to change the rules to speed up the election process.
30 May 2019
