Corbyn on Alastair Campbell's expulsion

Corbyn on Campbell: We look forward to hearing what Alastair has to say
Jeremy Corbyn says Alastair Campbell's declaration that he voted for the Lib Dems at the European elections was "not acceptable".
The Labour leader added: "We look forward to hearing what Alastair has to say about this and look forward to his support for Labour in the future".
Tony Blair's ex-communications chief was expelled from the party after saying that he had voted Lib Dem because of his party's Brexit stance.
30 May 2019
