Campbell: Labour 'risking oblivion' over Brexit
Expelled Labour member Alastair Campbell has said that the party is "risking oblivion" over Brexit.
The former spin doctor told Today that Labour must adopt a "credible position" and campaign for a People's Vote, or they will be "complicit" in Boris Johnson becoming prime minister and forcing through a no-deal Brexit.
31 May 2019
