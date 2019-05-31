Campbell: Labour 'risking oblivion' over Brexit
Expelled Labour member Alastair Campbell has said that the party is "risking oblivion" over Brexit.

The former spin doctor told Today that Labour must adopt a "credible position" and campaign for a People's Vote, or they will be "complicit" in Boris Johnson becoming prime minister and forcing through a no-deal Brexit.

  • 31 May 2019
