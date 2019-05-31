Media player
Jo Swinson 'can't envisage' Lib Dem coalition
Deputy Liberal Democrats Leader Jo Swinson has said she "can't envisage" a coalition with Labour or the Conservatives "as they exist currently".
However, she told Today that she wouldn't rule out a coalition "in general".
The Liberal Democrat MP announced she would run for leader to replace Vince Cable on BBC Question Time last night.
31 May 2019
