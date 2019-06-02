Jo Swinson: 'No-deal Brexit is irresponsible'

Media player
Jo Swinson: Brexit decision must go to a People's Vote
Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson has told the BBC's Andrew Marr that a no-deal Brexit would be irresponsible, and repeated calls for a second referendum.
Swinson, who is running to be the next leader of her party, criticised Conservative leadership hopefuls who have said they are planning for no-deal - likening it to planning for your house to burn down.
Ms Swinson said: "You might get contents insurance but you're still going to lose all your stuff."
02 Jun 2019
