Tory leadership: Esther McVey outlines her plans for Brexit
Esther McVey says she will "ensure" the UK leaves the EU on 31 October, with or without a deal.
The former work and pensions secretary - and avid Brexiteer - is one of 13 Tory MPs running to become the party's next leader.
Speaking to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire, she said she would not allow Parliament to stop a no-deal Brexit as she would not be bringing back the withdrawal agreement to the Commons.
03 Jun 2019
