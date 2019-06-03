'No embarrassment' in quitting leader race

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory leadership: 'No embarrassment' in dropping out, says minister
Housing Minister James Brokenshire has urged Conservative leadership candidates who are "unlikely to get over the first fence" to drop out of the race.
He said there was "a pressing, pressing need to see that we make progress with this contest", adding: "There is no embarrassment in standing down at this point."
So far 13 MPs have said they are running to replace Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party.
-
03 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48499673/tory-leadership-no-embarrassment-in-dropping-out-says-ministerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window