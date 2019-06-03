Evans: Tory contenders should have 12 backers

Video

Candidates for the Conservative leadership contest should need a proposer, seconder and 10 further MPs to nominate them, a joint secretary of the 1922 committee has suggested.

Nigel Evans said there was a need to get the number of contenders "down to a manageable proportion".

He was speaking to Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn about the timings of the race later this month, after a call from Housing Minister James Brokenshire for contenders "unlikely to get over the first fence" to quit.

