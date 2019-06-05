Scotland's NHS 'at risk in Tory-Trump deal'

Video

The SNP's Kirsty Blackman asked why the UK government was "so obsessed" with a US-trade deal that would put "Scotland's NHS at risk".

And she said the Scottish government would "never allow our precious NHS to be signed away in a Tory-Trump trade deal".

But Conservative David Lidington claimed it was the SNP's "obsession" with constitutional change that put Scotland health services at risk.

He said the NHS "is not going to be up for grabs" in any trade deal.

