Scotland's NHS 'at risk in Tory-Trump deal'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Blackman and Lidington on US role in Scottish NHS
The SNP's Kirsty Blackman asked why the UK government was "so obsessed" with a US-trade deal that would put "Scotland's NHS at risk".
And she said the Scottish government would "never allow our precious NHS to be signed away in a Tory-Trump trade deal".
But Conservative David Lidington claimed it was the SNP's "obsession" with constitutional change that put Scotland health services at risk.
He said the NHS "is not going to be up for grabs" in any trade deal.
-
05 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48502586/pmqs-blackman-and-lidington-on-us-role-in-scottish-nhsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window