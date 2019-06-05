Tories 'running down clock on our planet'

Video

The shadow business secretary has criticised government policies on climate change and what she said was a lack of help for the UK steel industry.

At PMQs, Rebecca Long Bailey accused the Conservatives of offering only "empty rhetoric" to steel workers, and "running down clock on our planet".

Conservative David Lidington - standing in for Theresa May - claimed steel makers in Sheffield backed his government's policies on training.

And he said Labour renationalisation policies would "put at risk the finances of decent working families".