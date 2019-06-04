Media player
James Cleverly withdraws from Tory leadership race
James Cleverly has withdrawn from the race to become the next Tory leader and prime minister of the UK.
The Brexit minister said he had been getting "a huge amount of support" from colleagues.
But he did not think the Parliamentary party was "ready to make the leap of faith" that would see him win the contest.
04 Jun 2019
