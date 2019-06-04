Media player
'Treat Trump like a bully' says Labour's Emily Thornberry
Donald Trump should be treated "like a bully" and the UK should "stand up to him" the shadow foreign secretary has said.
Emily Thornberry told the Today programme that the American president "admires strength" so the UK should not "bow down" to him.
Protests of Trump's state visit are planned in several UK cities, including a demonstration in Trafalgar Square.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to address protesters at the London rally.
04 Jun 2019
